Egyptian Agric Exports Rise by 4 Million Tons

203 views | Akanimo Sampson | July 6, 2021
Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation says the volume of agric exports increased to more than four million tons from January 1 to June 29.
According to a report issued by the Central Plant Quarantine Administration on total agricultural exports, these exports amounted to 4.0179 million tons, rising by 15 percent over the same period of last year.
The most important agricultural exports for this period included citrus, potatoes, onions, strawberries, pomegranates, sweet potatoes, beans, beets, guavas, peppers, mangoes, garlic, grapes, peaches, and watermelons.
This is coming as part of a plan to fill state coffers through produce exports, Sudan has launched an export line for mango to Libya.
On Saturday, Minister of Agriculture in Sudan Dr. al-Taher Ismail Harbi revealed that there is a number of mango export refrigerators heading to Libya.
Addressing the opening of the annual mango festival, Harbi pointed out the tendency of some investors to export mangoes to Gulf countries. “We are on the right track and seek to make the most of this crop, which we are distinguished by.”
The minister had previously called on several government officials to nurture the mango sector, and to export large shipments of them outside the country in order to bring in hard currencies.
Remember me
{{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}Your submission failed. The server responded with {{status_text}} (code {{status_code}}). Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More{{/message}}
{{#message}}{{{message}}}{{/message}}{{^message}}It appears your submission was successful. Even though the server responded OK, it is possible the submission was not processed. Please contact the developer of this form processor to improve this message. Learn More{{/message}}
Submitting…