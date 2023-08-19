Egbetokun Harps on Protection of People’s Rights

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, in line with his commitment to fortify the complaints response mechanisms of the Force, has expressed the resolve of the Nigeria Police to strengthen ties with the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), particularly in the areas of training and knowledge sharing.

This is coming on the heels of the recent visit of the Honourable Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Hon. Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf and team to the Force Headquarters recently.

A statement by the Force said the IGP and the delegation discussed extensively on issues of mutual interest and areas of collaboration.

Further to the IGP’s zeal to sanitize and standardize the Police system for accountability and transparency and the recent reinforcement of the Monitoring Unit, X-Squad, and the Complaint Response Unit (CRU), including the establishment of CRU in all the States, the IGP has approved the appointment of CSP El-Mustapha Sani as the new head of the Complaint Response Unit, following the posting of DCP Markus I. Basiran, as DC Homicide, Force Criminal Investigations Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

“El-Mustapha Sani, a seasoned officer with an exemplary record of service, brings a wealth of experience to this crucial role. His extensive background in complaint resolution in the Public Complaint Bureau of the Force Public Relations Department, coupled with his dedication to justice and fairness, makes him a fitting choice to lead the Complaint Response Unit”.

In the same vein, the IGP reiterated his order that all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands should establish Complaint Response Unit Offices in their respective State Commands Headquarters to boost the IGP’s unwavering zeal to fight corruption and unprofessionalism.

The IGP encouraged all stakeholders, the public, civil society organizations, and other law enforcement agencies, to collaborate closely with Police Complaint Response Units and aid the smooth execution of their responsibilities of curbing misconducts, excesses, and unprofessionalism among police officers nationwide.

He similarly stressed that the Force remains resolute in its pursuit of transparency, accountability, and the protection of citizens’ rights toward building public trust and fostering a harmonious relationship between the police and the people.