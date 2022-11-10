Arsenal was stunned at the Fly Emirate during the EFL encounter with Brighton. Brighton edged Arsenal by 1-3 and advanced to the next round of the EFL cup. It’s a back-to-back loss for vulnerable Chelsea in all competitions. Chelsea after losing to Arsenal during their North London derby underwent another defeat to Manchester City.
Arsenal took the lead through Eddie Nketiahs 20 minutes strike. 7 minutes later Danny Welbeck equalized for Brighton levelling up the game to 1-1 at half time.
Kauro Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey’s second-half goals earned Brighton a massive 3-1 full-time result.
Riyad Marhez and Julian Alverez’s second-half goals saw the Citizens pip Chelsea for a next-round spot.
Other results of the EFL:
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham
Liverpool 0-0 Derby County
Southampton 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Westham 2-2 Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth
Lincoln City
Burnley
Leicester City
MK Dons
Charlton Athletic
Gillingham
Brighton
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Blackburn Rovers
Wolves
Liverpool
Manchester City
Man Utd/Aston Villa
