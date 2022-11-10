Arsenal was stunned at the Fly Emirate during the EFL encounter with Brighton. Brighton edged Arsenal by 1-3 and advanced to the next round of the EFL cup. It’s a back-to-back loss for vulnerable Chelsea in all competitions. Chelsea after losing to Arsenal during their North London derby underwent another defeat to Manchester City.

Arsenal took the lead through Eddie Nketiahs 20 minutes strike. 7 minutes later Danny Welbeck equalized for Brighton levelling up the game to 1-1 at half time.

Kauro Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey’s second-half goals earned Brighton a massive 3-1 full-time result.

Riyad Marhez and Julian Alverez’s second-half goals saw the Citizens pip Chelsea for a next-round spot.

Other results of the EFL:

Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham

Liverpool 0-0 Derby County

Southampton 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Westham 2-2 Blackburn Rovers

