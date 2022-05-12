Thursday, May 12, 2022
EFCC Harvests 30 ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ in Kwara State University

Photo Credit: EFCC

EFCC’s Net Catches 36 Yahoo Boys In Enugu

Francis Francis

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested 36 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects include Chukwuma Destiny, Emenalom Precise, Nwaeze Obinna, Ogbonna Monday, Raymond Chigozie, Mmadu Bright, Chigozie Sixtus, Ike Joachim Uchechukwu, Ifeanyi Uzor, Iwuanyanwu Divine, Nwoke Udojah, Patrick Micheal, Chukwu Hillary, Charles Nneji, Nwachukwu Chibueze, Obinna Ajem, Egwu Williams and Samuel Michael.

The rest are Ike Joseph, Ekperi Ikechukwu, Iwwohen Ikechukwu, Joshua Emmanuel,John Dickson, Madu Sixtus, Onyemauche Tochukwu, Chibueze miracle, Precious Uchenna, Amamasim Bright, Ibeawuchi Obumneke, Ihugba Chikmso, Chima Charles, Christian Mahakwe, Okorie Arinze, Chukwu Kenechukwu , Mahakwe Charles and Chima Fidel.

They were arrested at Owerri, Imo State following credible intelligence linking them to cyber-fraud targeting mostly foreign nationals.

According to the commission, they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

