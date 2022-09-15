The Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, Monitoring Committee, has ranked the medical facility available at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as the best in the law enforcement community in Nigeria.

This disclosure was made in Abuja on Wednesday by Justice Mabel. S. Bello of the Federal High Court when she led a delegation of the Committee to the Corporate Headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja to inspect and evaluate the custodial and medical facilities available and accessible to suspects of economic and financial crimes in the Commission.

According to her, “in terms of medical facilities accessible to suspects so far, that I have seen in the Federal Capital Territory, and generally in the country, I think the EFCC’s medical facility ranks the best so far, it has a texture of international standard and it is quite remarkable.”

While speaking on the state and standard of the Commission’s detention facilities, the judge ranked them better, on an octave percentage of 80.

“If I am to do a comparative analysis, I will adjudge EFCC’s detention facility 80% better than all the other facilities that I have visited. This detention centre did not bring tears to my eyes, I did not find too many questionable events and incidences and all the questions that I have asked, good answers were provided, truly I must say I am impressed”.

Speaking earlier, Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu described the EFCC as a standard bearer in the administration of criminal justice in Nigeria, as well as a decent organization that complies with all the extant laws of the country.

“We have always kept to standard and I am sure when you visit our cell, you will be convinced with what I am saying. EFCC does not arrest and dump people in the cell, we only remand people on the order of the court, and if we have to arrest someone and keep, we do not keep beyond the stipulated detention period”, he said.

Justice Bello was accompanied on the inspection visit by other officials of ACJA.