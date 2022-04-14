EFCC Yielding Good Results – Army

The General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Major General O.O. Oluyede has commended the EFCC, saying it is a government agency delivering good results to the nation.

He stated this on Wednesday, when the Port Harcourt Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, Nwanneka Nwokike paid him a Courtesy Visit.

According to him, the EFCC has shown through record of its convictions and recoveries that it is yielding results in the fight against corruption. “Our job is important due to the activities of saboteurs and to be honest, this is the only outfit we get result from”, he said. He also said that it is good for the Army and EFCC to work together and move the country forward.

In his response, Nwokike commended the Army for the maximum support it is offering the EFCC and assured that the Commission would always respond to any matter referred to it.

