EFCC urged NYSC’s to help in fight against corruption

Merit Ugolo May 26, 2023 0
EFCC NYSC

The Zonal Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Michael Nzekwe has stressed the need to harness the potentials of Nigerian youths for national development and increase the fight against corruption.

He made this call while playing host to the Kwara State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Mr. Chris Olawale Jimba, who was on a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s Office in Ilorin.

Nzekwe identified the NYSC as a critical stakeholder, which collaboration was key to winning the fight against corruption.

According to him, “the youths are at the centre of the development of every nation, while the NYSC scheme has been the leading agency of youth development since its inception.”

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

The Zonal Commander congratulated the NYSC for its golden jubilee celebration urging it to continue to build on what it had already achieved, especially in ensuring zero tolerance for corruption in all its schemes.

While lamenting the rising tide of internet fraud among the youths, Nzekwe urged the Kwara NYSC Coordinator to support the EFCC with information that could assist the agency in fishing out the bad eggs among corps members with a view to bring them to justice and make a better future for the Nigerian youths.

“Support us with information and in any areas that you can, to tackle corruption. By doing so, you are contributing in no small measure to the building of a great nation. The fight against corruption requires collaborative efforts. When you see something; say something and EFCC will do something”, he said.

You may have missed

All Time best Nigeria Governor

Oby AI May 26, 2023 0
Ukraine Africa

Ukraine Kuleba Holds Discussions with African Union leaders

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh May 26, 2023 0
gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 1