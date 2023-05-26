EFCC urged NYSC’s to help in fight against corruption

Merit Ugolo May 26, 2023 0
EFCC NYSC

The Zonal Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Michael Nzekwe has stressed the need to harness the potentials of Nigerian youths for national development and increase the fight against corruption.

He made this call while playing host to the Kwara State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Mr. Chris Olawale Jimba, who was on a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s Office in Ilorin.

Nzekwe identified the NYSC as a critical stakeholder, which collaboration was key to winning the fight against corruption.

According to him, “the youths are at the centre of the development of every nation, while the NYSC scheme has been the leading agency of youth development since its inception.”

The Zonal Commander congratulated the NYSC for its golden jubilee celebration urging it to continue to build on what it had already achieved, especially in ensuring zero tolerance for corruption in all its schemes.

While lamenting the rising tide of internet fraud among the youths, Nzekwe urged the Kwara NYSC Coordinator to support the EFCC with information that could assist the agency in fishing out the bad eggs among corps members with a view to bring them to justice and make a better future for the Nigerian youths.

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

“Support us with information and in any areas that you can, to tackle corruption. By doing so, you are contributing in no small measure to the building of a great nation. The fight against corruption requires collaborative efforts. When you see something; say something and EFCC will do something”, he said.

Earlier, the Kwara State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Jimba had assured EFCC of boosting the existing relationship between the two agencies.

He told Zonal Commander that Nigerians appreciate the efforts of the Commission and its crusade against corrupt practices in the country. He noted that “the future of this country lies in the hands of some agencies of government, especially the EFCC”.

He assured that his agency would always give support to the EFCC in sensitizing Nigerians on the dangers of corruption with a view to reduce corrupt practices to the barest minimum.

Mr. Jimba, who was posted to Kwara as the 22nd NYSC Coordinator in the State in February 2023 said that, his visit was to familiarize and strengthen the existing collaboration between the two agencies. He praised the EFCC for always participating in NYSC engagements promised to strengthen the EFCC/NYSC CDS Group as part of measures to boost the anti-corruption campaign

Merit Ugolo

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: ,

More Stories

Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0

ASUU-NAU rebuke Labour Minister, Ngige Over Boycott Claims

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 26, 2023 0
Tinubu’s inauguration

Lawyer fined N40m for challenging Tinubu’s inauguration

Kunle Dada May 26, 2023 0
Ika North-East Delta State

Delta Approves 2.5 MVA IPP In Ika North-East

Merit Ugolo May 26, 2023 0
presidential election tribunal

Breaking: Supreme Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking to disqualify Tinubu

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Migrating to Europe

Migrating to Europe Best Way to do it – AI

Oby AI May 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ukraine Africa

Ukraine Kuleba Holds Discussions with African Union leaders in Ethiopia

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh May 26, 2023 0
gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 0

ASUU-NAU rebuke Labour Minister, Ngige Over Boycott Claims

Kenechukwu Ofomah May 26, 2023 0