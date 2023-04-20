The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Department of State Services, DSS, have reiterated their commitment to partner more closely in sharing of intelligence in a bid to tackle the menace of corruption and economic and financial crimes.

This was made known recently when the Lagos Zonal Commander of EFCC, Michael T. Wetkas, paid courtesy visits to the offices of the Director, DSS, Base Command, Damana Kamba, and the State Director, M.S. Waziri.

Wetkaz said the essence of the visits was to familiarize himself with the DSS leadership in the state, with a view to deepening the existing partnership and collaboration between the two agencies.

The EFCC Lagos Zonal Commander, during the visit to Kamba, sought greater support in the sustained fight against economic and financial crimes and corruption in the state.

While assuring the Commission of the needed support, Kamba stated that “There is a convergence between our responsibilities and yours. Our products can enhance your operation. We can carry out joint operations to enhance the effective coverage of Lagos. We pledge our support. Anywhere you have challenges, don’t hesitate to approach us. We are ready. We will continue to render intelligence where possible on some of the areas that need attention. By doing so, we will be able to minimize some of the areas that have always given us a bad name.”

Also, Wetkas during the familiarization visit to Waziri, said: “In service, nobody can do it alone. We thought it necessary to come see you today and thank you for what you have been doing for us.”

In his response, Waziri stated that synergy was crucial to national security, adding that “We share intelligence; and together, we can make a difference.

“It is our responsibility. We have no basis to sever that relationship. Hosting you is not a favour. We are working for the betterment of the country. You will see support, partnership and cooperation. Synergy is important for national security.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC has also sought greater collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS, as well as the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, in the fight against corruption in the country.

Speaking recently during a courtesy visit to the office of the Controller of Corrections, NCS, Lagos Command, B.R. Freedman, the Lagos Zonal Commander of EFCC, ACE 1 Michael T. Wetkas, said: “We are here to continue with our existing relationship and friendship. The collaboration is key. Without it, we can’t achieve anything.

“Your service is important because it is for the overall security of the country and we are committed to ensuring that Nigeria is safe for us all.”

In his response, Freedman said: “We are aware of the existing relationship. We are serving the Federal Government and our loyalty is to the government”.

The Controller seized the opportunity to solicit the support of the EFCC in areas of training and orientation for staff of the correctional service as well as the inmates in custody.

Wetkas, during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, expressed hope that the existing relationship between the Commission and the Nigeria Police would be sustained for a better Nigeria.

Responding, Owohunwa commended the EFCC for the giant strides it had achieved in Nigeria and in the international community.

According to him, “You have projected the image of the country within the global space. You are not just a criminal investigation unit, you also have a role in stabilising the economy and diplomatic status.

“Today, you have become a huge establishment. And it is because of young, very visionary and patriotic officers.”

Owohunwa also assured the Commission of continuous support, saying, “If you need to go on any operations and require more security to protect your facility, please feel free to call us. And if your officers find themselves in any threat, do not hesitate to reach out to us.”