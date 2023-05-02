The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has failed to present witnesses in an alleged fraud case of $1.3 million dollars involving a Kano Businessman and an APC Kano Central Senatorial District candidate, Abdulkarim Abdussalam Zaura.

When the case resumed at the Kano Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunus, Prosecution Counsel, Sadik Hussaini said they were not ready to present their witnesses as was scheduled.

Although Hussaini told the court that the case was slated for the commencement of the hearing, Tuesday, he urged the court to adjourn its sitting to enable him produce his witness on the next adjourned date.

On his part, Counsel to the defendant, Ishaka M. Dikko (SAN) told the court that he had filed a motion on notice, dated 17th April 2023, seeking for the stay of proceeding pending the hearing and determination of an appeal at the Supreme Court. Hence, The learned silk informed the Court the readiness to go on with the application.

In his response, Hussaini agreed he was served the motion, but urged the court to adjourn its sitting, to enable him respond to the motion, arguing that the matter was not ripe for hearing as he was just served with the application today, Tuesday.

“We’re not ready for this motion today, we pray the court to give another date for the hearing of this application.”

The Presiding Judge, Justice Muhammad Nasir Yunusa, fixed 30th May and 1st June 2023 for the hearing of all pending applications and commencement of a trial in the alleged $1.3 million fraud against Abdussalam Zaura.