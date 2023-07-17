EFCC Storms APC National Chairman’s House, Clash With Police 

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday night reportedly stormed the home of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Abdullahi, to execute a search warrant.

According to report, the EFCC agents arrived around 8:00 p.m. at Adamu’s house on Ali Akilu Crescent, by Aso Rock Presidential Villa, and immediately met resistance from police orderlies attached to the politician.

It was gathered that, the police officers said no one could enter the house because it was already past 6:00 p.m. and already late for any search operation. The EFCC officers insisted, despite being shown a warrant duly signed by a judge.

The News Chronicle understands that the confrontation between the EFCC and Adamu’s police orderlies follows intensified pressure for Adamu to resign as the national chairman of the ruling party.

Political observers believe the push hinged largely on Adamu’s failure to support President Bola Tinubu during the APC’s presidential primary in June 2022.