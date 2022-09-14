Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters within Akwa Ibom State.

According the commission, the suspects were arrested in a sting operation yesterday.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range between 18 to 24 years, were arrested at their various hideouts in Uyo and Ikot Ekpene areas of the State, following verified intelligence regarding their nefarious activities.

Items recovered from the suspects include, a silver -coloured Toyota Corolla car, as well as various brands of sophisticated mobile phones and laptops.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the commission said.