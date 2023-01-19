Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has expressed the readiness and compliance of the Commission with the requirements of the West Africa Police Information System, WAPIS, Programme.

He made this disclosure on Wednesday while receiving a delegation of the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, led by its Executive Director, Police Services, Stephen Kavangh, at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission.

Bawa commended the concept of WAPIS, stressing that information exchange and coordination among West-African law enforcement agencies remain a veritable mechanism of achieving openness and transparency in the investigation and prosecution of criminal matters.

“Naming and shaming are important in checking criminal tendencies. Every record and data imputed into WAPIS Platform are good for the whole world. At the EFCC, the 2220 convictions secured in 2021 are already uploaded on the platform, though the data are still Stand-Alone Upload, due to the logistics of connecting the WAPIS server. Between now and June 2023, all data regarding investigation, prosecution and conviction of suspects and convicts since 2004 will be uploaded”, he said.

Continuing, Bawa explained that Nigeria is leading the way in law enforcement, through its agencies, especially the EFCC. Already, “we have submitted the 3785 convictions secured by the Commission in 2022 to the WAPIS Desk Officer in EFCC. This shows our commitment to the program,” he said.

Earlier, Kavangh explained the basis for the WAPIS Program and expectations from all law enforcement agencies across the West-African sub-region. “Our ambition is to make sure Nigeria is strong. With 16 countries coming together in West Africa sharing intelligence and critical information, law enforcement will be strengthened,” he said. He commended the EFCC for its clear commitment and determination in the pursuit of its mandate.

Kavangh was accompanied on the visit by a large entourage, including Head of INTERPOL, National Centre Bureau (NCB) in Nigeria, Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Umar Garba.