The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday re-arraigned a social media influencer and comedienne, Adedamola Adewale alias Adeherself, for alleged of N7.9 million internet fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adewale was charged alongside two others at large, on a three-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, attempt to obtain money by false pretences and retention of proceeds of a criminal conduct.

Adeherself, , however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, informed the court that the case was re-assigned, and urged it to remand the defendant pending commencement of trial.

Daji argued that the case was new before the court and there was need for proper bail application by defence.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a matter that is starting afresh before your lordship, and we do not know if the sureties, who stood for her earlier, are dead or not.

“It is proper for defence to apply afresh for bail before your lordship.” EFCC counsel prayed

Defence counsel, Mr Kassim Molade, however, prayed the court to retain the bail granted by Solebo to the defendant, pending filing of a new bail application.

According to Molade, the defendant has not been absent from court and is ready to make herself available for trial.

“We passionately urge your lordship to allow the defendant to continue to enjoy the bail given to her by the sister court”

The judge consequently retained the bail granted to the defendant by Solebo pending filing of a new bail application by defence counsel.

Dada also ordered the defendant to present her bank statement of account within three weeks.

The case has been adjourned until April 18 for commencement of trial.

25 total views, 25 views today