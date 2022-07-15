Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) today provided more Evidence Against singer Azeez Adeshina AKA Naira Marley during today’s hearing at the federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos. The trial adjourned till Sept 26.

EFCC on their Facebook page said:

The trial of Azeez Fashola also known as Naira Marley continued today, July 15, 2022, before Justice I. Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos with a prosecuting witness, Dein Whyte, an operative of the EFCC continuing his evidence even as the court dismissed the defendant’s objection to the forensic evidence earlier presented by the witness.

Fashola is standing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud brought against him by the EFCC.

At the last sitting on June 9, 2022, the defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo SAN, objected to the witness’s opinion on the forensic evidence linking the defendant to credit card fraud. He had argued that only the court could make pronouncements on the defendant’s culpability, not an investigator.

At the resumed trial today, Justice Oweibo delivered a short ruling in which he dismissed the defence’s objection. “It is the duty of the law enforcement agency, or police, to charge a person to court to investigate whether the defendant committed the crime or not. The investigator must be able to link the defendant to the commission of the crime. The prosecutor must have made up his mind as to the involvement of the defendant before bringing the case to court. I do not agree that the prosecution has declared the defendant guilty”, the Judge ruled.