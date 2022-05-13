EFCC Nabs Yahoo Yahoo Academy Owner, 16 ‘Trainees’ in Abuja

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested one Afolabi Samad, owner of a Yahoo Yahoo Academy in Abuja.

The 24-year-old was arrested yesterday in a sting operation alongside 16 of his students. The youngsters between the ages of 18 and 27 years were arrested at their hideout located in Peace Court Estate, Lokogoma, a suburb of Abuja.

The owner of the alleged Academy rented the 3 bedroom flat for Three Million Naira to impact the tricks of cyber-frauds on his apprentices for undisclosed fees.

Item recovered from the suspects include laptops, phones, charms and two vehicles: a Lexus RX350 and Toyota Highlander.

Like this: Like Loading...