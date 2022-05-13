Friday, May 13, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
EFCC Nabs Yahoo Yahoo Academy Owner, 16 ‘Trainees’ in Abuja

EFCC Nabs Yahoo Yahoo Academy Owner, 16 ‘Trainees’ in Abuja

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC, have arrested one Afolabi Samad, owner of a Yahoo Yahoo Academy in Abuja.

The 24-year-old was arrested yesterday in a sting operation alongside 16 of his students. The youngsters between the ages of 18 and 27 years were arrested at their hideout located in Peace Court Estate, Lokogoma, a suburb of Abuja.

The owner of the alleged Academy rented the 3 bedroom flat for Three Million Naira to impact the tricks of cyber-frauds on his apprentices for undisclosed fees.

Item recovered from the suspects include laptops, phones, charms and two vehicles: a Lexus RX350 and Toyota Highlander.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle