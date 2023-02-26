As the Nigeria 2023 presidential elections rounds up, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, announced it’s operatives on Saturday morning, February 25 arrested a woman with 18 voter cards in the Badarwa area of Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The EFCC also arrested party agents buying votes through bank transfers to voters in Abuja FCT and a man for alleged vote buying with N194,000 at Gidan Zakka polling unit, Goron Dutse area of Kano Municipal Local Government.

The woman, said to be a member of the support group of one of the leading political parties, also had in her possession a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Ward 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the State.

She was arrested by the EFCC undercover operatives who pretended like they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

She is currently being grilled by operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, to unravel other members of her syndicate who she claims are also collecting voter cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transfers.

