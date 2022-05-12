EFCC Maiduguri Commander Seeks More Synergy with Borno Police Command

The Maiduguri Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Shuaibu Umar on Wednesday, called for the deepening of friendship and collaboration between the Command and the Borno State Command of the Nigeria Police.

Her made the appeal when he visited the Borno State Command of the Nigeria Police Force as part of his familiarization tour of sister agencies in the Command.

The Commander was accompanied on the visit by Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, DCE Ojogbane Amade Johnson.

According to Umar, “it is on record that the Maiduguri Zonal Command is enjoying tremendous support in terms of prompt response to our investigation activities, participation of the Nigeria Police during sensitization road walk campaigns and giving officers and men of the Command security cover when carrying out operations within the State.

“I want to seek for more collaboration and synergy between the Force and the Maiduguri Command, in order to minimize economic and financial crimes in Borno State.”

Like this: Like Loading...