The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently questioning a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

A senior official of the commission who spoke on the development with Daily Trust, disclosed that Anyim was invited by the anti-graft agency following an investigation in a case of alleged corruption and diversion of public funds.

It was gathered that the former SGF who arrived at the headquarter of the commission around 3 pm, is been questioned by operatives of the commission.

It reported that Anyim is been grilled because of a case involving a former Aviation Minister and serving senator, Senator Stella Oduah.

It was gathered that part of the rehabilitation funds to the tune of N780 million were allegedly traced to a company in which Senator Anyim has an interest.