The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied the report making waves it is currently recruiting.

In a statement yesterday, the commission stated that it is not recruiting, stressing that the news is the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some information circulating in the social media, inviting unsuspecting applicants to submit applications through a dubious EFCC Recruitment 2023/2024 Application Portal dated 7th April, 2023.

“The fraudsters mischievously added career to the Commission’s Website address to read www.efcc.gov.ng/career, giving semblance to the genuiness of their schemes.

“Though they admitted that the process has not started, they nevertheless, went further to provide a link on how to apply, and urged members of the public to “share to other WhatsApp groups to help others”.

“The Commission wishes to notify the public that it is currently not recruiting. Any information to the contrary circulating in the social media is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aimed at defrauding hapless job seekers.

“It would be recalled that many have been arrested and prosecuted for such malicious and fraudulent activities. The Commission would not hesitate to continue to apply the full wrath of the law to bring perpetrators to book.

“Information about the Commission’s activities, including job openings can be obtained from its official website, www.efcc.gov.ng.”