The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has debunked the information making wave in the public that it’s recruiting new staff.

In a statement on Facebook yesterday, the agency described the purported exercise as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The Commission wrote:

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to information circulating in the social media with the #EFCC Recruitment, inviting applications for recruitment into the Commission’s Assistant Detective Cadre purportedly due to close on December 6, 2022

The Commission wishes to notify the public that it is currently not recruiting. Any information to the contrary circulating in the social media is false and the handiwork of mischief makers aiming to defraud hapless job seekers.

Information about the Commission’s activities, including job openings can be obtained from its official website, www.efcc.gov.ng.