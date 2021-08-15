EFCC Deepens Collaboration With Police In Fighting Corruption

Alexa Ranking as of 15/08/21
The Ilorin Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Usman Muktar, on Friday, visited the new Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Amienbo Tuesday Assayomo, with a view to deepening the collaboration between the two agencies in fighting cybercrime and other economic and financial crimes in the state.
Muktar said, “the essence of the visit was to build on the existing cordial relationship between the Police and the Commission”. He added that “intelligence gathering and sharing among the law enforcement agencies is key to the success of the fight against corruption”.
“We learnt about your arrival in the state and we feel there’s a need to welcome and familiarize with you with a view to strengthen our relationship with your Command”, he said.
The EFCC boss who described the role of the two agencies in tackling corruption as crucial and profound used the opportunity to seek more support and cooperation of the police on other activities of the Commission.
Responding, Assayomo appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC. He expressed delight in the good working relationship between Commission and the Nigeria Police Force, Kwara State Command. He assured that “the synergy will be sustained”.
The new CP also commended the efforts of the EFCC in its arduous task of fighting cybercrime and other forms of corruption in the State, promising that the Command under his watch would provide necessary support and cooperation to Commission in tackling corruption and other areas of its operations.
