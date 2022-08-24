The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on Heads of Operations of Banks in Benue State to enforce compliance of their customers with regulations requiring registration and certification by the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, SCUML as stipulated in the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

The Makurdi Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Friday Ebelo, gave the charge on Tuesday during a sensitization programme for financial institutions in Makurdi, Benue State.

According to him, “I called this meeting to rub minds with you; this has to do with some of your customers. The new law on money laundering, requires Designated Non- Financial Businesses and Professions, DNFBPs, to register and obtain a SCUML certificate. This certificate is free, the process is free, help us to talk to your customers to facilitate it.

“The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, is urging you to observe due diligence in your activities, let’s protect our names, protect our community, let’s encourage your customers to do the right thing because this is our country, we have nowhere else to go”.

Ebelo thanked the banks for their quick response to the Commission’s invitation and urged them to support the Commission in its sustained fight against money laundering and terrorism financing in Nigeria.