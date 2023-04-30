The Department of State Services, DSS, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, as well as Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency, KASTLEA, have all commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for its professionalism and enhanced public enlightenment in the fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes.

The EFCC received the commendations during familiarization visits by the acting Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Kaduna, ACE II Aisha Abubakar, to the heads of these agencies, recently.

Speaking during the separate visits, Abubakar acknowledged the tremendous support the Commission had enjoyed from the agencies in its fight against corruption and economic and financial crimes.

Abubakar, who reiterated that the fight against corruption requires the concerted efforts of the citizenry, urged the agencies to continue to assist the Commission with their professional inputs where necessary.

Responding, the respective heads of the agencies rated the EFCC highly in its commitment to its mandate, in spite of the seeming apathy by some members of the society, among other challenges.

The agencies’ heads, individually, expressed satisfaction with the Commission over its enlightenment and re-orientation activities geared towards ensuring that the citizens also take ownership of the war against corruption.

This, it was disclosed, had afforded them a better understanding of the patriotic activities of the Commission.

They also lauded the Commission for changing the narrative about the war against corruption, particularly because of its improved conviction record since the appointment of its Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Also, they described as “encouraging” the intervention by the Commission to prevent electoral malpractices during the just-concluded general elections in Nigeria.