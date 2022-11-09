The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, was yesterday sent to jail for contempt of court. But an Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Federal Government to probe the circumstances surrounding the ugly development.

MURIC’s call for investigation was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday 9th November, 2022 by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads :

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, was yesterday sent to Kuje prison for contempt of court. We are surprised by this judgement. We are therefore inclined to take the ruling with a pinch of salt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Considering where the EFCC chairman is coming from, we are equally disposed to the strong opinion that corruption might be fighting back. Without prejudice to the wisdom and authority of the learned judge, we posit that the circumstances surrounding the ugly development should be investigated by the Minister of Justice.

“We are particularly perturbed by the terms of the imprisonment as ordered by the honourable judge who said he should be committed to Kuje Prisons for his disobedience ‘until he purges himself of the contempt’.

“The Honourable Minister of Justice should investigate this with minimum delay. We must avoid a situation whereby heads of agencies act with impunity or where we give licence to judicial exuberance. There must be checks and balances on all sides.”