Saturday, June 4, 2022
Alleged N266.5m Fraud: EFCC Presents Two More Witnesses Against Fake Army General Who Claimed Buhari Nominated Him As COAS

EFCC Cautions Nigerians Against Vote Buying

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has called on Nigerians to refrain from every act of vote buying and vote selling in the nation’s electoral processes.

This call was made in Abuja on Friday by the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, while receiving a delegation of the Civil Society Partners on Electoral Reform, CISPER, who paid a courtesy visit to the EFCC.

The Secretary noted that every leadership’s recruitment process in the country is very vital, and called on Nigerians to avoid selling their votes and their future to the highest bidder in the course of elections.

He commended CISPER for coming forward to partner with the EFCC in curbing the menace of vote buying and selling and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to come and partner with the Commission in fighting all sorts of economic and financial crimes in the country.

