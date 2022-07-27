The operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC on Tuesday, arrested two (2) suspected internet fraudsters known as Yahoo-Yahoo Boys, in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects are Ikenna Ojobeagu, 22 and Martins Ezeorah, 24, both from Igbo Etiti local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to the commission, the suspects who claimed they are sports betting agents, were arrested following actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from them include one Lexus ES 350, 5 smartphone phones, 6 different types of laptop computers, charms, 62 inches Hisense TV and several incriminating documents.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, the commission said.