EFCC Arrests Seven Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the EFCC, on Thursday, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Sulaiman Ademola, Okechukwu Ndubuisi Prince, Sunday Carson Kingsley, Ikpeh Godwin Igojuju, Shile Temiloluwa Abiodun, Agboh Daniel and Nice Tom Eweh

They were arrested at No. 1 Gideon Obhakhan Close, Therra Annex, Sangotedo, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer fraud.

Upon their arrest, two exotic vehicles, laptop computers and mobile devices were recovered from them.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

