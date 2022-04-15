Friday, April 15, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

EFCC Arrests Seven Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

Undergraduate of Sokoto State University to cool off in prison for 10 Years over $18,700 Internet Scam

Photo Credit: EFCC

Operatives of the Lagos Command of the EFCC, on Thursday, arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects are: Sulaiman Ademola, Okechukwu Ndubuisi Prince, Sunday Carson Kingsley, Ikpeh Godwin Igojuju, Shile Temiloluwa Abiodun, Agboh Daniel and Nice Tom Eweh

They were arrested at No. 1 Gideon Obhakhan Close, Therra Annex, Sangotedo, Lagos, following credible intelligence received by the Commission on the illegal activities of some individuals allegedly involved in computer fraud.

Upon their arrest, two exotic vehicles, laptop computers and mobile devices were recovered from them.

The commission said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Francis Francis

Francis Francis

Related Posts

What's New?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle