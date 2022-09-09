Operatives of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command, on Friday September 9, 2022 arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in Benin City, Edo State.

The suspects were arrested at their hideouts, following actionable intelligence about their alleged involvement in internet- related fraud.

The suspects are Akele Aisosa, Idemudia Lawson Osarodion, Daniel Chidube Emeka and Ekoh Godswill.

Others areJunior Osagie, Idemudia Destiny Eghosa and Osaigbovo Lawrence.

Items recovered at the point of arrest include: three Mercedes Benz GLK 350; one Lexus RX 350; one Mercedes Benz C400 AMG and different brands of phone