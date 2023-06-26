Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » EFCC Arrests Fake Senator for Alleged €5.7million Internet Fraud

EFCC Arrests Fake Senator for Alleged €5.7million Internet Fraud

Osniff Daniel June 26, 2023 0
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested a fake Senator, Ifechukwu Tom Makwe for alleged €5.7million (Five Million, Seven Hundred Thousand euros) internet fraud, the commission disclosed.

Makwe was arrested at the Guzape area of Abuja following credible intelligence about his internet-related fraud activities.

Upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect, bearing many aliases (Fahad Makwe, Senator Tompolo, Tom Makwe, Dr. Bran), defrauded a Spaniard of Five Million, Seven Hundred Thousand Euros (€5.7million).

Makwe allegedly claimed to be a US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI agent and diplomatic solicitor, and succeeded in defrauding his victim using fake identities.

 

The suspect allegedly started defrauding the victim in 2013 when he first met her on social media.

He will be charged to court as soon as the investigations are concluded.

