Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested an Ekiti state-based Disc Jockey, Famotemi Toluwani Timothy for allegedly impersonating a hip-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as “Portable”.

He was arrested on Thursday, September 29 ,2022

Timothy, a native of Igede-Ekiti in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, allegedly opened an Instagram account with the name “Zazoo Omolalomi Portable” where he claimed to be the singer.

Investigations showed that the suspect met one of his victims, Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, running a Club in Offa, Kwara State, on social media and introduced himself as “Portable” and bargained to perform at the Club for the sum of N1 million naira.

The suspect requested that 80 percent of the money be paid before the event, and Adebayo reportedly paid the sum of N790,000 (Seven Hundred and Ninety Thousand Naira) into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

However, the self-styled artiste, “ Portable” did not show up at the event, which was held on February 18, 2022 and eventually blocked all means of communication with the suspect.