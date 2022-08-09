Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested forty seven (47) suspected internet fraudsters (aka Yahoo Boys).

According to the commission in a statement on Monday, they were arrested in the early hours of Thursday, August 4, 2022 in a sting operation at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects include: Onome Omavuebe Stanley, Progress Ikechukwu, Fejiro Oyawiri, Ifeanyi Louis, Joseph Monday, Ikegwuolu Wogbuom, Chimobi Henry, Victory Erebere, Chiwendu Lucky, Jasson Ovesuor, Miracle Harrison, Favour Prosper Iheancho, Emeji Gad Chinedu, Perculia Ikechukwu, Eze Gift, Chiemela Uzodinma, Chidebere Eze, Bright Umoh, Raphael Akuru, Prince Chris, Hillary Ifeanyi Nwosu, and Destiny Ogueri.

Others are Terri Afori, Daniel Atuzie, Justice Nicholas, Victor Nnemeka, Temitope Ezekiel, Anthony Otuke, Nelson Matthew, Adolphus Iheanyi, Omosakin Akinwale, Royal Nicolas, Henry Anthony, Obi Ezekiel, Gift Kalu, Nichael Emmanuel, Chukwuemeka Emeluwe, ThankGod Emmanuel, Nicholas Chibueze, Azubueke Precious, Eze Promise, Diamond Emesin, Tejiro Napoleon, Temple Alalibo, David Christian, Idonesit Ekpo and Martin John Gospel.

The commission noted that they were arrested based on an intelligence report on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Six (6) cars, different brands of phones, laptop computers, still cameras and apple wrist watches were among items recovered from the suspects.