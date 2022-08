Operatives of the Abuja Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters. The suspects were arrested on August 25, 2022, in a sting operation at various locations in Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja for alleged involvement in cyber-fraud.

Among items recovered from them at the point of arrest are mobile phones, laptop computers and three luxury cars- a Mercedes Benz CLA 250, Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and Toyota Venza.