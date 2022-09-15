Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has expressed the readiness of the EFCC to partner with the Nigerian Army on intelligence sharing and capacity building, in tackling money laundering and terrorism financing in Nigeria.

Bawa gave this assurance in Kaduna while addressing officers of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia, Kaduna State.

According to him, modern warfare has gone beyond kinetics and exchange of gunfire and to effectively tackle terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria, the military and other security agencies must “choke” the source of funding of terrorists and identify their sponsors.

Bawa, who spoke through the Kaduna Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Harry Erin, stated that the EFCC is the lead agency in investigating and prosecuting terrorism financing in Nigeria, and this is done through collaboration with the Nigerian military and other relevant security and law enforcement agencies.

Responding, Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Brigadier General Emmanuel Zakari Karau, thanked the EFCC for its contributions and efforts being made in tackling terrorism financing and assured that the lesson learnt in the course of the lecture would be optimally applied.