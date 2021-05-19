EEDC Bags ‘2020 Best in Human Resources Development’ From ITF

126 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 19, 2021
Enugu – Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Tuesday received the “Best in Human Resource Development for 2020” award from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).
The award was presented at the EEDC Headquarters in Enugu, to the Head, Human Resources, EEDC, Mrs Nkiru Chukwuma.
ITF’s “Best in Human Resource Development” award is designed to recognise brands passionate about continuous learning and development of its employees.
This is expected to yield an overall improvement in performance across a broad range of operational and customer service activities.
The Area Manager, ITF Enugu, Mrs Uzoamaka Yahaya, who made the presentation, said the award was in recognition of EEDC’s efforts in the area of human capital development.
Yahaya said that the company did well in staff capacity building within the South-Eastern part of the company.
“The EEDC, which is a South-East franchise power firm, clinched the coveted award for the first time by meeting and exceeding all the necessary training requirements and financial obligations,’’ she said.
Responding after receiving the award, the Head, Human Resources, EEDC, Mrs Nkiru Chukwuma, appreciated ITF for acknowledging all that the company had been doing in empowering its personnel.
Chukwuma also reiterated EEDC’s continued commitment to the training and retraining of staff, bearing in mind that they remained its critical asset.
“We recognise that training and retraining of employees result in excellence in service delivery, which is a key part of our operations.
“As, a reputable and respected company, we intend to remain at the top in learning and development,’’ she said.
