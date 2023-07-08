Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Edwin Van Der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain—AFC Ajax

Edwin Van Der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain—AFC Ajax

Oladimeji Adeoye July 8, 2023 0

Ajax have made an update on their former player’s health situation. According to the club, Van Der Sar had suffered bleeding in his brain, furthermore, the club said he’s under intensive care and further updates about his health will be made known to the public.

On their Facebook page, Ajax said:

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition.

Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow.

Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you.”

The Dutch shot-stopper also played for Juventus, Fulham, Manchester United, and VV Noordwijk.

Manchester United also shows their support to the former star:

“Manchester United is holding Edwin van der Sar and his family in our collective thoughts after hearing the news that the legendary goalkeeper has fallen seriously ill.

The worrying news emerged this Friday afternoon and was confirmed by Ajax, the club he served as a director and most recently as chief executive officer, prior to stepping down from his post this summer.

