Eduardo Camavinga’s story – from a refugee in Angola to a Champions League finalist with Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga’s journey from being a homeless child to playing for Real Madrid is inspiring. Camavinga was born in 2002 to Angola parents in Cabinda, Angola. Camavinga and his parents moved to France when he was two years old as a result of the Angola war after being a refugee in his native land. In 2013, Camavingas’ house was burnt down, destroying most of the family’s property; Eduardo claimed that this was a source of motivation that pushed him to pursue a career in football.

Camavinga began his youth career in Rennes, France, where he was capped 13 times with 4 goals before he secured promotion to Rennes senior team in 2019. During his stint with Rennes, he made 88 appearances for the French club, contributing 7 goals.

Zinedine Zidane picked interest in the 19 year old and signed him. He joined Los Blancos on a six years contract in a deal worth £34.4m in July last year. The French teenager is believed to be a long-time replacement for Toni Kroos. The young prodigy can play as a central midfielder, defensive Midfielder and left midfielder.

“I was born in a refugee camp in Angola after my family fled the war.

My parents brought me to a new life in France and football has brought me to the Champions League final”.

I’m grateful to play and proud to do so as a former refugee. I hope the millions of refugees in the world who also love football know that we stand together”.

Camavinga is yet to solidify his starting role in Real Madrid, with the ageing Madrid trio midfielder still firing hot.

A dream come true for the teenage French midfielder who is part of the Madrid team that is currently in Paris, France to battle Liverpool tomorrow in the mouth-watering final.