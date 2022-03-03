Edo Prison Escapee Killed In Gun Duel With Police

The Edo State Police Command says it has neutralized a suspected notorious armed robber and cultist operating in the state, popularly known as ‘Ekata’.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Kontongs Bello, Ekata, who was an escapee of the Edo State Correctional Center Benin during the October 2020 ENDSARS protest, has been on the Command’s wanted list.

He said the command received credible information on Wednesday, that the suspect was sighted somewhere in Uromi town in the company of his other gang members.

“Upon receiving the information, the area commander in Uromi immediately deployed a team of Police Operatives to the location.

“On sighting the team of Operatives, the gang opened fire on them, while the team gallantly responded, in the ensuing gun duel, one Fidelis Ekata, who is the gang leader of the armed robbers/cultist sustained gunshot injuries.

“He was rushed to General Hospital, Uromi for treatment but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, while other gang members escaped with gunshot injuries,” Kontongs said.

He revealed that efforts are on to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the dead gang leader included one cut-to-size gun and one live cartridge.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edo State command while commending the gallantry exhibited by the team, advised criminals in the state to eschew criminality or risk being arrested.