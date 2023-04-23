Esan New Era, a socio-Cultural group, that is made up of prominent Esan sons and daughters, drawn from the Political class, Academia, Business and Religious groups, has joined the array of individuals and groups that are clamouring for the emergence of an Edo governor of Esan extraction, come 2024.

The group, in a Press conference that held at Prestige Hotel, Benin city, said, for Equity, Fairness and Justice and for the peaceful coexistence of Edo people, there is the need for Edo central to produce the next governor of Edo state.

In a Press conference convened by the group in Prestige Hotel, Benin city, on Saturday, 22nd April 2023, they appealed to all the major Political Parties in Edo state, to zone their 2024 governorship ticket to Esanland, that is politically delineated as Edo central Senatorial district, assuring that, Esanland, have people with integrity, intellect and capacity to move Edo state forward.

In the Press statement issued by the group, and signed by the Secretary and the Executive Organising Secretary of the group, Pastor Christopher Onoye and Valentine Uduebor respectively, they made it abundantly clear that Edo central has in time past supported both Edo North as well as Edo South to emerge as the governor of Edo state, saying it is not out of place if the other two Senatorial districts should in the spirit of oneness, also Support an Edo central individual to emerge as the governor of Edo state.

The statement read in part; ‘it is in light of all these, that we are appealing to all the major Political Parties in Edo state, to zone their 2024 governorship tickets to Edo central Senatorial district’.

‘we assure you that we have the people with integrity, intellect and capacity to move our state forward as governor’.

Another member of the group, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Oiboh, a former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, also spoke during the Press briefing. Rt. Hon. Oiboh said; ‘…since 1999 when this dispensation began, an Esan man hasn’t really got the opportunity to govern this state, apart from when Professor Osahermen Osunbor was the governor for just eighteen months, as he was removed by the court.’

Continuing, Hon. Gabriel Oiboh said; ‘some people are of the opinion that we must get the best person to become the governor, after Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s administration, yes, what we are saying, is that, we are getting the best person from Esanland, as there are several capable men and women of Esan extraction who are eminently capable.’

He concluded by saying; ‘…we are sure to provide you the best’. That ‘best’ according to him, will turn Edo state around again.

Mr. Valentine Uduebor, the Executive Organising Secretary of the group, who pointed out that the way the Nigeria Northern governors vehemently supported Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Southern Presidential candidate, who is now the President elect, is commendable, as the Northern governors did that in the spirit of unity and coexistence. So also, Mr. Valentine advised that the Edo North and South Senatorial districts should in the spirit of oneness, fairness and brotherliness support a governorship candidate of Edo central Senatorial district descent to emerge as the next governor of Edo state.

Other members of the group present at the Press briefing, include Prince Emmanuel Odijie, Hon. Eugene Okoloise, Hon. Abu Okoloise, Mr. Donald Osifoh, amongst others.