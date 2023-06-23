Edo govt restates role in achieving SDGs

The Edo State Government has organized one-day training for officials of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on administrative data collection for tracking and reporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the State.

The participants who are expected to become desk officers for SDGs across MDAs in the State will help in the collation of accurate, reliable, and current data to make reports that will help make informed decisions towards the realization of SDGs in Edo State.

Addressing participants at the workshop, the Permanent Secretary, SDGs/Ministry of Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Ifueko Alufohai said the workshop has been put in place to raise awareness and deepen the understanding of SGDs 2030 Agenda as well as strengthen and develop capacity for effective data gathering and reporting of the implementation of the SDGs.

Alufohai, represented by the SDGs Programme Coordinator, Samuel Osahon Ojomo said, “For the SDGs to achieve its set goals, we must be able to measure progress and report back to the citizens and the global community. The workshop is on advocacy for SDGs and training on administrative data collection for tracking and reporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Edo State.

“The process of tracking growth is fundamental to us as effectively tracking administrative data that possesses an element of integrity. It’s in this regard we employ your partnership in the provision of relevant and accurate data, cooperation with the data collation team, and partnership with the SDGs project support units to make the data collation process and creation of SDGs report seamless and productive.

“I urge all participants to take full advantage of this workshop to acquire new knowledge and information needed to translate the agenda into action as we drive the implementation of the SDGs in Edo State.”

While welcoming participants, Managing Director of the John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy (JOOPSA), Precious Imuwahen Ajoonu, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for establishing the training center which is now instrumental for the training and retraining of civil and public servants across Edo State.

“We are excited that this programme is happening as SDGs Goal Number Four, which is quality education, has been embraced by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration since coming into office in 2016.”

