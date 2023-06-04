Eden Hazard’s contract at Real Madrid terminated

Real Madrid have reported that Belgium winger Eden Hazard’s stint with the club is officially over. Eden Hazard has struggled breaking into the Real Madrid first team since joining from Chelsea in 2019/20 season.

Vinicius Jr’s resplendent form and the streak of injury he suffered dented his career at Real Madrid.

In the just concluded season, the Belgium captain managed only 10 appearances for Los Blancos with only 3 goals involvements.

From Real Madrid website:

"Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023. Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups. Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career."

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

