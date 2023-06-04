Eden Hazard’s contract at Real Madrid terminated

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Real Madrid have reported that Belgium winger Eden Hazard’s stint with the club is officially over. Eden Hazard has struggled breaking into the Real Madrid first team since joining from Chelsea in 2019/20 season.

Vinicius Jr’s resplendent form and the streak of injury he suffered dented his career at Real Madrid.

In the just concluded season, the Belgium captain managed only 10 appearances for Los Blancos with only 3 goals involvements.

From Real Madrid website:

“Real Madrid Football Club and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will leave the club as of 30 June 2023.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, during which time he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 LaLiga titles, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid would like to express our affection to Eden Hazard and we wish him and his family the best of luck for the next stage of his career.”

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria.

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid comes to an end

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Xavi reveals what will happen if Messi joins Barcelona

Merit Ugolo June 4, 2023 0

F. A Cup Final: Manchester City breeze pass Manchester United to win trophy

Oladimeji Adeoye June 3, 2023 0

Alex Iwobi named Everton player of the year for the 2022/23 season

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Enugu Rangers to battle Bendel Insurance in the final of The Nigeria Federation Cup

Oladimeji Adeoye June 2, 2023 0

Man City have won 5 of the last 6 league titles yet they say Premier League is the best – La Liga President

Stanley Ugagbe June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Euro-America War: What are they thinking in South Africa?

Christopher Akor June 4, 2023 0

Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid comes to an end

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Eden Hazard’s contract at Real Madrid terminated

Oladimeji Adeoye June 4, 2023 0

Give Tinubu Benefit of Doubt; underrated President may perform better – Okechukwu 

Adams Peter June 4, 2023 0
Akwa Ibom 2020 budget among most viable

As Udom Emmanuel joins the league of the ‘Big Boys’…

Bola Bolawole June 4, 2023 0