Path The News Chronicle » News » ECOWAS Approves $5 Million And 95 Observers For Sierra Leone Elections

ECOWAS Approves $5 Million And 95 Observers For Sierra Leone Elections

TNC Reporter June 16, 2023 0
ECOWAS Approves $5 Million For Sierra Leone Elections

ECOWAS Approves $5 Million For Sierra Leone Elections

For its presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, Sierra Leone has received financial support from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) totaling $500,000.

The sub-regional body will also send 95 observers to the elections.

Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the president of the ECOWAS Commission, who approved the deployment, said that it is in accordance with the provisions of Articles 12 to 14 of the Regional Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance from 2001 regarding support for member nations in holding elections.

Former ECOWAS Representative in Liberia and Guinea-Bissau, Amb. Ansumana Ceesay, will serve as the mission’s deputy head of mission. Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, a former president of the Commission and former Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Office in West Africa and the Sahel, will lead the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission.

A technical team led by Amb. Abdel-Fatau Musah of the ECOWAS Commission for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security will support the mission.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

The deployment is a follow-up to the joint fact-finding mission that ECOWAS and the African Union conducted in the West African country from April 12 to 14 of this year.

Since yesterday, fifteen Long-Term Observers (LTOs) have been stationed there.

The team includes professionals with expertise in media, security, conflict management, legal and constitutional concerns, and election administration.

80 Short-term Observers (STOs), drawn from the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives’ Committee, the Foreign Affairs Ministries and electoral management bodies of member states, the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, community institutions (Parliament and Court of Justice), civil society organizations, the media, and election observers, would join the LTOs as of June 20.

The incumbent president, Julius Maada Bio, who is running for re-election on the platform of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), is one of thirteen candidates from the country’s 17 registered political parties.

2018’s final election saw the SLPP defeat the All People’s Congress (APC), which had been in power.

Additionally up for election are 493 Local Council seats and 135 parliamentary seats.

APC candidate Yvonne Aki-Sawyer now holds the position of mayor of Freetown, and SLPP candidate Gento Mohammed Kamara is vying for the position.

Out of an estimated 8.7 million people, the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (ECSL) registered 3,374,258 voters.

11,832 polling places are located in 3,630 polling centers throughout the 16 electoral districts nationally, and voting will take place there from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

TNC Reporter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Food Prices Surge As Nigeria's Inflation Hit 22.41%

Food Prices Surge As Nigeria’s Inflation Hit 22.41%

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 16, 2023 0
VCO Foundation

VCO Foundation, Decagon Institute Forge Alliance to Train, Empower 100 Software Engineers in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Umeh Anambra Central Senatorial Election

Umeh’s name was missing from the list of candidates Returning Officer Tells Tribunal

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
NUPENG NSCDC Faceoff

NUPENG, NSCDC Faceoff: CG Removes Rivers State Commandant, Institutes Investigation Panel

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Sanusi Lamido Meets President Tinubu in Aso Rock

JUST IN: Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Meet Tinubu

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Until death do us part

Until Death do us Part (2): When Death is your Partner

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0