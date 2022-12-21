By Stanley Ugagbe

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad has stated that Nigerians need to be grateful to the nation’s leader for keeping the economy healthy.

In a post on Twitter, Ahmad, who is also the Deputy Director, Special Media Projects/New Media, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, argued that many countries are struggling with their economies across the globe.

Despite the nation going into recession twice under the current administration, Ahmad maintained that his principal is doing a great job and should be lauded by Nigerians.

In his summation, Ahmad stated that things have not been normal across the globe in recent years but his master and his team are performing optimally.

He wrote:

“Former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama has announced that Ghana is bankrupt. When we actually find out how a lot of countries are struggling with their economies, as Nigerians, we can’t thank PMB and his team enough. Things haven’t been normal these past few years around the globe.”