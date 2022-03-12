Ebonyi people solidly behind Umahi – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Chaka Nweze, has said that the entire people of Ebonyi State are firmly standing on the side of their Governor, David Umahi, not minding the judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering him and his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe to vacate office.

The ruling which has been appealed followed suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 920/21 and FHC/ABJ/CS/ 1041/21, filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the removal of Umahi and Igwe from office for quitting the party after their victory in the 2019 general election.

Chief Nweze, the pioneer secretary of Ebonyi State Chapter of APC, said the judgement was obtained by those who are out to embarrass the governor and pointlessly distract his attention from the good works he is doing for the transformation and advancement of the state.

“That judgement is very annoying. In a sane clime there is no way a suit can be instituted against a sitting governor in a matter that is not a pre-election case or post-election matter at the tribunal. There are subsisting judgements in that respect where no governor has ever been removed by any court of competent jurisdiction for defecting from one political party to another. This one is a calculated attempt to embarrass our governor. I am sure the enemies are at work. It is good that the judgement has been appealed against by the governor because the judge at the lower level must be equally embarrassed by the pronouncement of the superior court. The judgement does not hold water and therefore we are confident that it will be quashed at the superior court,” Nweze averred.

The astute politician added: “It is unfortunate what is happening. In any case, we, the Ebonyians are solidly and wholeheartedly standing firmly by our performing governor, notwithstanding this needless distraction.. Everybody knows that this governor is a performing governor. This man is performing and you want to come and use this watery judgement to distract him. That is why some of us are very angry. This man has done a lot for the state and is still working round the clock, even at the twilight of his administration to complete a number of valuable projects for the people. And you want to distract him? Everybody in the state is happy with the governor except some few disgruntled elements. We are lucky to have a governor that is God-fearing and trying to develop our state. We don’t need to disturb him with this unnecessary distraction.”