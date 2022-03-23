Eastern Nigeria Deserves APC & PDP 2023 Presidential Tickets, Igbo Chief Says

Their logic is that t pan-Nigeria spirit exhibited by Ndigbo should be the guiding consideration for the choice of the political leadership of the country come 2023.

Immediate past Special Adviser to the immediate past governor of Anambra, Emeka Egwuonwu, made the advocacy in Calabar, the Cross River State capital during Ohaneze Ndigbo quarterly meeting.

Egwuonwu underlined that the rare pan-Nigeria spirit exhibited by the Igbos anywhere they find themselves in the country should be a key factor in the consideration of which geo political zone should take a shot on the political leadership of the country.

“As far as zoning has come to stay in our political dispensation, the time has come for the South East geo-political zone to be allowed to mount the throne of leadership in this country,”Egwuonwu stated.

He pointed out that an average Igbo man regards anywhere in the country as his home, by establishing his business there, acquiring land to build his house and possibly marrying a wife also from there.

Egwuonwu who runs a chain of electronic merchandise across the length and breath of the stateStated that such enviable attributes associated with the Igbos should not be ignored but rather should be seen as an added advantage since it demonstrates a practical spirit of oneness and a strong believe in the unity of this country.

Earlier the Cross River chapter president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Festus Odoemene, commended Governor Ben Ayade for creating a business friendly environment that encouraged their businesses to strive and for running an inclusive administration that had seen many Igbos being appointed into sensitive political positions.

Odoemene who reeled out his achievements since he was elected as the state president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, however urged his kinsmen not to take the governor’s gesture for granted but rather should reciprocate by continuing to engage in lawful business ventures.

The occasion provided the 18 local chairmen the opportunity to update the gathering on the welfare of their respective members.