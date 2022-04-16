Easter: What Christians Must Do – FEC

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), felicitated with Nigerians, particularly, the Christian faithful on the joyous occasion of Easter celebration, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement, the SGF described the sacrifice of Jesus as the manifestation of God’s love for entire world of mankind in which Jesus’ sacrifice brought mankind salvation, liberation, hope and a secured future.

He urged Christians to emulate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ as well as his teaching on love, compassion, selflessness and tolerance in all dealings.

Boss Mustapha used the opportunity to call on Christians to pray for peace and unity among all ethnic nationalities so as to build a virile, strong and equitable nation.

While wishing Christians a hitch-free Easter celebration, the SGF reminded Nigerians to continue to adhere to all Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs), which include regular washing of hands with soap and wearing of masks in closed places and further urged all to take advantage of the on-going vaccination programme as the nation has a variety of vaccines at various locations across the country.

