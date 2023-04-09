Introduction

The Easter Vigil is “the Mother of all holy vigils.” Holy Mother Church invites us to greater joy and hope. Joy because the Lord is risen and hope because his resurrection wrought our salvation. As such, it is crucial to summarise our celebration thus:

Christ’s Abiding Presence

Today’s liturgy reminds us that Christ is present in the priest, God’s holy people, the Easter candle – light, the Word, the consecrated bread and wine, the white or gold liturgical colour, the Baptism fount and the suffering, poor and the stranger.

1. The Priest: God is present in the priest who acts in persona christi capitis which means, the minister acts in the person of Christ the head. He administers the sacraments during the Holy Triduum in the name of Christ welcoming catechumens into the Church, the body of Christ.

2. God’s Holy People: Christ is present in the holy assembly; the new Israel who tonight will pass from the old to the new covenant of the baptised and redeemed.

3. The Easter candle: God is present in the Easter fire and the Easter cabdle to discard the darkness of sin and death while ushering humanity into the everlasting light of his risen glory.

4. The Word: Christ is present in the Word that is broken for the life of the world. Today’s liturgy recalls the prophetic messages of old read in the old testament ushering us into a new era of the word made flesh.

5. The Consecrated Bread and wine: Christ remains present in the consecrated bread and wine preparing the Church for the eschatological banquet, the marriage of Christ and the Church.

6. The White or Gold Liturgical Colour: Christ is present in the Church during the Easter Vigil, Eastertide and beyond as symbolically represented in the white or gold liturgical colours which further reveals his royalty and reign over all.

7. The Baptismal Font: Christ is present in the Baptismal font, the water of regeneration which shows that just as we die with Christ, we shall resurrect with him. The font reminds us that we are washed from original and actual sin, made children of God and members of the Church called to sing his praises.

8. The Suffering, Poor and Stranger: The mass of Easter Vigil urges us to harness the fruits of prayer, fasting and almsgiving by changing the face of the earth bearing in mind that Christ is present in the suffering, poor and the stranger.

Conclusion

Tonight, we recall Christ’s glorious resurrection and abiding presence with us until he comes in glory. I would to end with a quote from an unknown author: Christ is presently present to present presence to those who are presently present in his presence. We are an Easter people and hallelujah is our song. Have a fabulous Easter celebration!