Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has called on Ndi Anambra and Nigerians to use the period of Easter to show love and affection to one another

The Governor noted that the significance of Easter celebration calls for self introspection and a renewed commitment in enthroning a better society where love, tolerance, forgiveness, peace and unity will continue to reign.

He reiterated that Easter is an important event in the Christendom. By His death, Christ offered Himself as sacrificial lamb for the sins of the world. By His resurrection, He redeemed mankind and strengthened our faith in everlasting life.

While noting that it is a season of discipline and sacrifice, the Governor urged the people to celebrate with modesty and to remember the less privileged amongst them

Governor Soludo therefore urged the people to imbibe the virtues of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience as demonstrated by Jesus Christ in offering Himself for cruxifixion

He further enjoined the people to share love and joy this period and beyond, and also solicited for support from Ndi Anambra towards actualizing the lofty vision of building a liveable and prosperous homeland for all

On behalf of his family and the Government of Anambra State, the Governor wishes all a happy Easter!