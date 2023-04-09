The Governor-Elect of Cross River State, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu, has extended his warmest greetings to the people of Cross River State and Christians across the country on the occasion of the 2023 Easter celebration.

Otu in his Easter message urged Cross Riverians to see the celebration as a moment of sober reflection and supplication for the state and Nigeria at large.

The Governor-elect noted that Easter, believed to be the foundation of Christian faith commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, renews hope in mankind.

He urged Christians to imbibe the significant lessons of Easter and emulate the virtues of Christ as demonstrated in His life of sacrifice, tolerance, perseverance, patience, compassion, humility, honesty, forgiveness, selflessness and love.

“I wish all Cross Riverians and Christians nationwide a Happy and rewarding Easter celebration. May the blessings of Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, bring us hope, joy, happiness and peace!

“Let us use this period to seek the face of God, reflect on the important lessons of Easter and pray for our dear state (Cross River) and Nigeria in general as we prepare to transit from one administration to another in the state and at the centre,” the Governor-Elect said.

He assured Cross Riverians that upon assumption of office as their governor come May 29, he would serve them with the fear of God and work tirelessly to take the state to the next level for the benefit of the people.

Otu emphasized the need for Nigerians to continue to live together in peace and show love to one another irrespective of their ethnic, religious and cultural differences.