Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria in general for witnessing another Easter season.

The Governor, in his Easter congratulatory message, signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

Oyebanji who congratulated Christians for successfully completing the Lenten season, said the lessons of Easter must not be lost in the fanfare that comes with the celebration of the important season.

He therefore called on them to reflect on the lessons of Easter, especially the crucifixion of Jesus and exhibit the virtues of love and sacrifice which the Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated.

Oyebanji noted that the Easter period offers Christians and the entire people of Ekiti State an opportunity for sober reflection, even while rejoicing with one another for witnessing the season.

He charged the people of the state to be moderate in celebrating Easter noting that the period is not solely for eating and drinking but to reflect on the past and hope for a better future for themselves and the state.

The Governor who urged Christians and muslims in the State to use the period to pray for peace, development and prosperity of Ekiti State, stated that it was not a coincidence that both faiths had their fasting period almost in the same period.

While soliciting prayers from both faiths for the success of his administration, Oyebanji said he was aware of the enormous task before his administration and expressed confidence of achieving tremendous success with the support of the people.

He hailed Christians in the state for living in harmony with adherents of other religions, adding that the harmonious relationship has contributed immensely to the peace and progress being enjoyed in the state.